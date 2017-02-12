1:47 pm, February 12, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Legendary jazz singer Al Jarreau has died at age 76, CBS reports. Story developing.

Body of missing fisherman discovered

By John Domen February 12, 2017 12:50 pm 02/12/2017 12:50pm
WASHINGTON — The body of a fisherman missing for almost three months has finally been found.

Maryland Natural Resources Police say the body of 52-year-old Roger Grissom of Hughesville washed up on Virginia’s eastern shore in the area of Hacksneck, a town in Accomack County that’s more than 60 miles away from where the boat he was on capsized back on Nov. 19.

Grissom and three others were participating in a fishing tournament near White Point Beach in St. Mary’s County when their boat went under.

Only one person on board survived.

