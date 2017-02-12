WASHINGTON — The body of a fisherman missing for almost three months has finally been found.

Maryland Natural Resources Police say the body of 52-year-old Roger Grissom of Hughesville washed up on Virginia’s eastern shore in the area of Hacksneck, a town in Accomack County that’s more than 60 miles away from where the boat he was on capsized back on Nov. 19.

Grissom and three others were participating in a fishing tournament near White Point Beach in St. Mary’s County when their boat went under.

Only one person on board survived.

