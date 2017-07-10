Commuters line up for new Loudoun park and ride lot

ALDIE, Va. — The commuting experience will be more comfortable for some who prefer to take a bus from a quickly-growing area of Loudoun County to their destinations in and around the nation’s capital.

On the opening day of a new park and ride lot, at 24281 Millstream Drive in Aldie, dozens of passengers climbed aboard when the first Loudoun County Transit bus arrived.

The new facility, named Stone Ridge II, has 300 parking spots, two long covered bus shelters and bicycle lockers. People can walk to it from the Stone Ridge community.

The new lot triples the parking capacity of the previous lot. Stone Ridge I, at 24499 Millstream Drive, will remain in service, but only serving Routes 208 and 209W.

All other Dulles South buses will use the new lot, with routes serving Crystal City, Rosslyn, the Pentagon and Washington, D.C.

One commuter, said given driving conditions on Interstate 66, the decision to take the bus is easy.

“I jump on here, takes me directly to the Pentagon, I jump off, I jump back on, and it brings me right back to my car,” he said.

Another passenger said she plans to read and sleep, “while someone else does the driving.”

The one-way fare is $9 for passengers with a SmarTrip Card, or $10 cash, with exact change only.

The lot is the latest project of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission’s Transform 66 Multimodal Project.

