Loudoun County, VA News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Loudoun County, VA News » Naked man arrested in…

Naked man arrested in Loudoun Co. out on bond

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens June 5, 2017 4:34 pm 06/05/2017 04:34pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A naked man arrested in Ashburn over the weekend is out on bond Monday.

On Saturday night, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department received calls that a naked man was laying on Ashburn Road and then jumping in to cars. Deputies responded to the 21000 block of Ashburn Road, where they found 18-year-old David Mendoza unclothed and unwilling to comply with officials, according to a report from the sheriff’s department.

Mendoza resisted arrest and assaulted a deputy, according to officials.

Deputies eventually arrested Mendoza and charged him with assault on law enforcement and obstruction of justice.

He was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on bond.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Ashburn arrest Latest News Local News Loudoun County crime Loudoun County, VA News naked man arrested Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Loudoun County, VA News » Naked man arrested in…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Razing blighted Baltimore

Hundreds of homes that have come to symbolize a deep social divide are torn down in Baltimore.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Loudoun County, VA News