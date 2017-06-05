Naked man arrested in Loudoun Co. out on bond

WASHINGTON — A naked man arrested in Ashburn over the weekend is out on bond Monday.

On Saturday night, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department received calls that a naked man was laying on Ashburn Road and then jumping in to cars. Deputies responded to the 21000 block of Ashburn Road, where they found 18-year-old David Mendoza unclothed and unwilling to comply with officials, according to a report from the sheriff’s department.

Mendoza resisted arrest and assaulted a deputy, according to officials.

Deputies eventually arrested Mendoza and charged him with assault on law enforcement and obstruction of justice.

He was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on bond.

