11:16 pm, February 27, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Senate confirms billionaire investor Wilbur Ross as commerce secretary.

Loudoun County, VA News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Loudoun County, VA News » Va. woman targeted by…

Va. woman targeted by immigration phone scam part of trend

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP February 27, 2017 10:51 pm 02/27/2017 10:51pm
Share

WASHINGTON — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an increase in phone scams targeting immigrants.

Related Stories

The scammers may be taking advantage of fears tied to President Donald Trump’s stance on stringent enforcement of immigration laws and curbing illegal immigration.

In a case reported to investigators on Friday, a Sterling woman says she was contacted by someone who said they were “from 911.” She was told she was facing arrest because her immigration paperwork was missing, and she was talked into making a payment with iTunes gift cards to supposedly resolve the problem.

The sheriff’s office wants people to know that Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services do not accept payments through Western Union, PayPal or with iTunes cards.

Also, USCIS never asks people to pay immigration fees to a person on the phone or through email.

Earlier this month, New York’s attorney general issued an urgent fraud alert warning of rip-off artists claiming to be ICE agents and demanding money.

Read more about common immigration scams on the USCIS website. Besides phone scams, other scams include fake websites that look affiliated to USCIS but aren’t and suspicious job offers via email.

If you think you’ve been a victim of an immigration scam, read more about how to report it here.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
email scam Government News illegal immigration immigration immigration and customs enforcement Latest News Local News loudoun county sheriff’s office Loudoun County, VA News National News phone scam scam calls sterling Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Loudoun County, VA News » Va. woman targeted by…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Loudoun County, VA News