Police ask for help locating pregnant Md. teacher

WASHINGTON — Montgomery County police need your help in the search for a missing schoolteacher who is pregnant.

Laura Wallen, 31, was last seen Monday morning in her Olney, Maryland, condominium on Rolling Meadow Way. According to NBC Washington, her family received a “troubling” text message from Wallen roughly an hour later.

Subsequent attempts to reach her failed.

“You feel so helpless at that point because you don’t know where your child is,” Mark Wallen told NBC Washington.

Wallen, who is four months pregnant, also didn’t show up for the first day of classes Tuesday at Wilde Lake High School in Columbia, where she teaches law and history.

Both police and relatives are concerned for her “emotional and physical welfare,” according to a tweet Tuesday from Montgomery County police.

Relatives told NBC Washington that she is excited about her pregnancy and had posted sonogram photos on her refrigerator.

Wallen has blond hair and blue eyes and stands 5 feet, 5 inches. She weighs 200 pounds. Her car, a 2011 Ford Escape, is also missing, authorities said. It has Maryland tags with the plate number M522473.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Wallen or her car should call police at 301-279-8000.

