Heavy rains cause weather woes in DC

WASHINGTON — Power outages, two water rescues and a fire caused by lighting were among the weather woes caused by heavy rains in D.C. Saturday.

D.C. Fire and EMS assisted in two water rescues. The first was on the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, and the second was at 16th Street Northwest beneath Scott Circle.

Tweets show firefighters using a raft to get two people out of high water trapped in a vehicle.

Vehicles in high water 600 blk. R.I., Ave NE. Water rescue assignment on scene. pic.twitter.com/EekbYmcbgz — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 13, 2017

R.I. Ave NE update: 2 removed from vehicles in high water. EMS will evaluate 1. pic.twitter.com/WaDsaNPNkd — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 13, 2017

At the second water rescue, a car was caught in high water under a dip in Scott Circle.

We are now assisting occupants at 2nd water rescue 16th St NW beneath Scott Circle. pic.twitter.com/ytT5EKFtQD — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 13, 2017

Firefighters rescued four people in the two incidents.

And just before 9 p.m. firefighters arrived at the scene of a small fire caused by a lightning strike in a two-story house on the 3300 block of Newark Street Northwest. Lightning struck the roof of the house. There were no injuries.

Box Alarm 3300 Blk. Newark St NW. Small fire caused by lightning strike large 2 story detached frame house. Checking for extension. No injs pic.twitter.com/82xzXvlGsd — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 13, 2017

WTOP’s Jason Fuller contributed to this story.

