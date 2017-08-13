501.5
Heavy rains cause weather woes in DC

By Abigail Constantino August 13, 2017 5:14 am 08/13/2017 05:14am
WASHINGTON — Power outages, two water rescues and a fire caused by lighting were among the weather woes caused by heavy rains in D.C. Saturday.

D.C. Fire and EMS assisted in two water rescues. The first was on the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, and the second was at 16th Street Northwest beneath Scott Circle.

Tweets show firefighters using a raft to get two people out of high water trapped in a vehicle.

At the second water rescue, a car was caught in high water under a dip in Scott Circle.

Firefighters rescued four people in the two incidents.

And just before 9 p.m. firefighters arrived at the scene of a small fire caused by a lightning strike in a two-story house on the 3300 block of Newark Street Northwest. Lightning struck the roof of the house. There were no injuries.

WTOP’s Jason Fuller contributed to this story.

