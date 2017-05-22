Police: No evidence of crime after lockdown at Holocaust Museum

WASHINGTON — U.S. Park Police say there is no evidence to support that a sexual assault occurred inside a bathroom at the U.S. Holocaust Museum, despite a report that prompted a lockdown Sunday afternoon.

After the initial report from a woman who claimed she was assaulted, the museum was locked down just after 3 p.m. Sunday, for over an hour, as police attempted to prevent the perpetrator from escaping.

Investigators tell WTOP that after reviewing surveillance video, and speaking with people who were outside the bathroom, there is no evidence that a man entered the museum bathroom where the assault allegedly happened.

According to police officials, the lockdown was instituted out of an abundance of caution, while investigators attempted to gather evidence about the reported assault.

Early Monday morning, it is unclear whether the woman who made the report will face charges.

Some museum visitors Sunday complained they were not aware of why they were not being allowed to leave.

In addition, police tell WTOP that a similar report of a sexual assault at the museum on May 6 was also unfounded. Police do not believe the incidents are related.

