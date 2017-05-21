Washington, DC News

Assault outside Holocaust Museum, reports of lockdown

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP May 21, 2017 4:26 pm 05/21/2017 04:26pm
WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are responding to a report of an assault outside the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum downtown.

A D.C. police spokeswoman did not have any information on what was happening, however there were reports on social media from people inside the museum saying they are not being allowed to exit.

WTOP will have more information as it becomes available.

Topics:
Latest News Local News lockdown u.s. holocaust museum Washington, DC News
