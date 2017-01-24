Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy (Photos)

Items from American novelist Tom Clancy's 80-acre estate in southern Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

WASHINGTON — An eclectic batch of items from American novelist Tom Clancy is being sold by an Alexandria auction house.

Clancy, who was a Maryland native, died in 2013 at age 66, and much of the on-sale belongings come from his 80-acre estate on the Chesapeake Bay in southern Maryland.

The auction takes place Jan. 31, but bidding is already underway online. Potential buyers can also see the items in person at the gallery in Old Town.

“There is his luxury modern furniture from his estate over in Calvert County. It’s comprised of modern furniture with unusual textures and skins: snakeskin, crocodile, stingray,” Elizabeth Wainstein, owner of The Potomack Company auction house, told WTOP.

“And then there’s the pieces that kind of reflect his fascination with the Cold War,” Wainstein added. “A Soviet era military wool overcoat, a Soviet periscope, some English searchlights, military searchlights — some of the best made.”

Wainstein said it’s too soon to tell how much the items will actually sell for. “It’s hard to know … what the ultimate hammer price will be, because a lot can be driven up just by provenance, just by the fun of it being Tom Clancy’s.”

“Most of it [the bidding] will actually start happening this weekend and next week. A lot of people like to hold their cards close to their chest and bid at the last minute,” Wainstein said. “I think there’s something for everyone. We have estimates … starting at $40 and going on up into the thousands.”

Some of Clancy’s most well-known novels include “The Hunt for Red October,” “Patriot Games” and “Clear and Present Danger.”

