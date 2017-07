WASHINGTON — It feels like summer just started, and yet, it’s almost over.

Looking to squeeze in a little more fun before Labor Day? Here are 12 ways to do just that.

Check out Hive and attend a Backyard BBQ at the National Building Museum Each summer, the National Building Museum commissions an architect to develop a creative and interactive themed installation to fill its Great Hall. This year, that installation is Hive — three larger-than-life chambers, all made from more than 2,700 stacked paper tubes. If you have yet to see what all the buzz is about, Hive will be open through Labor Day. And be sure to go hungry: Thursdays through Sundays, Hill Country will camp out on the museum’s lawn, serving barbecue, beverages and live music to visitors. (WTOP/Rachel Nania)

