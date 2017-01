Check out these scenes from this year's round of balls and galas following the inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday, Jan. 20.

Vice President Mike Pence right, assists his wife Karen Pence as they depart the Naval Observatory for several inaugural balls, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Check out these scenes from this year’s round of balls and galas following the inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday, Jan. 20.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.