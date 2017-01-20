Inauguration brings road closures, parking restrictions

WASHINGTON — The Presidential Inauguration will make driving around the nation’s capital tough and will bring many road closures and parking restrictions to areas near the National Mall and across D.C.
Downtown parking restrictions start as early as noon on Jan. 18 — two days before the inauguration.
For a day-by-day guide to inauguration-related street closures and vehicle restrictions, click here.
See more detailed information and the full list of street closures below. The list of specific road closures is subject to change.
Beginning on Thursday, a handful of roads and bridges will be closed near the Lincoln Memorial. They include:
Arlington Memorial Bridge — Closed to all traffic
Independence Avenue/Maine Avenue from 12th Street Southwest to Memorial Bridge — Closed to all traffic
Ohio Drive from Inlet Bridge to 23rd Street — Closed to all traffic
Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue to Rock Creek Parkway — Closed to all traffic
Several major arteries will be closed by early Friday morning. They include:
Ramp to Va. 110 from Va. 27/Washington Boulevard — Closed to all traffic
3rd Street Tunnel — Closed to all traffic (Closure at 6 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20)
9th Street Tunnel — Closed to all traffic
12th Street Tunnel — Closed to all traffic
E Street Tunnel — Closed to all traffic
14th Street SW from I-395 to National Mall — Closed to all traffic
Pennsylvania Ave NW from 15th St. NW to 3rd St. NW – Closed to all traffic
Surrounding the National Mall, some areas have been designated red zones, which means only authorized vehicles will be allowed on those streets and any cars parked on them will be towed.
Other neighborhoods in the area of downtown D.C. will be restricted to residents or businesses with what the police department is calling the green zone.
Here is the complete list of traffic closures related to the red and green zones.
Red Zone – Street Closures
The below listed street closures are in effect for the 58th Inaugural Ceremony and Parade
beginning at 3:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20th until the parade concludes at
approximately 6:00 p.m. Vehicle traffic restricted to authorized vehicles only with
proper vehicle placard. (Parking restrictions star going into effect at 12 p.m. Jan. 18 and will last until 1 a.m. Jan. 23).
Zei Alley NW from 15th St NW to 14th St NW
H St NW from 18th St NW to 12th St NW
H St NW from 5th St NW to 3rd St NW
Pennsylvania Ave NW from 18th St to 15th St NW
New York Ave NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW
G St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW
G St NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW
G St NW from 6th St NW to 3rd St NW
G Pl NW from 5th St NW to 4th St NW
F St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW
F St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW
E St NW from 18th St NW/E St Expy to 17th St NW
Pennsylvania Ave NW/E St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW
E St NW from N Capitol St NW to Columbia Cir NE
Pennsylvania Ave NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW
D St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW
D St NW from 9th St NW to Louisiana Ave NW
Indiana Ave NW from 7th St NW to D St NW
Louisiana Ave NW from Constitution Ave NW to 1st St NW
Louisiana Ave NW from D St NE to N Capitol St NW
Massachusetts Ave NW from N Capitol St NW to 2nd St NE
C St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW
C St NW from 7th St NW to 1st St NW
Virginia Ave NW from 18th St NW to Constitution Ave NW
Constitution Ave NW from Virginia Ave NW to Louisiana Ave NW
Madison Dr NW from 15th St SW to 3rd St SW
Jefferson Dr SW from 15th St SW to 3rd St SW
Independence Ave SW from 17th St NW to Washington Ave SW
Independence Ave SE from 1st St SE to 2nd St SE
Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to D St SW
L’Enfant Plaza SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW (Including around US Postal Service and L’Enfant Plaza)
C St SW from 14th St SW to 12th St SW
D St SW from Washington Ave SW to 1st St SE
18th St NW from I St NW to Virginia Ave NW
17th St NW from I St NW to Independence Ave SW
17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW/Jackson Pl NW from I St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
16th St NW from I St NW to H St NW
15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW/Madison Pl NW from I St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
15th St NW from I St NW to Independence Ave SW
Raoul Wallenberg Pl SW from Independence Ave SW to Maine Ave SW
14th St NW from I St NW to C St SW
13 ½ St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW
13th St NW from I St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
13th St NW from Madison Dr NW to Jefferson Dr SW
12th St NW from I St NW to C St SW
11th St NW from F St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
10th St NW from E St NW to Constitution Ave NW
9th St NW from E St NW to Independence Ave SW
8th St NW from E St to D St NW
7th St NW from E St NW to Independence Ave SW
6th St NW from G St NW to Constitution Ave NW
5th St NW from H St to D St NW
4th St NW from H St NW to D St NW
4th St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to Independence Ave SW
3rd St NW from H St NW to Madison Dr NW
2nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW
1st St NW from D St NW to Louisiana Ave NW
Green Zone – Street Closures
The below listed streets will have restricted access in effect for the 58th Inaugural
Ceremony and Parade beginning at 4:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20th until the parade
concludes at approximately 6:00 p.m. Vehicle traffic restricted to residents or businesses
within the restricted area. MPD and National Guard personnel will verify traffic entering
into the Green Zone. (Parking restrictions will begin at 7:00 a.m. on Jan. 19 and remain in place until 1 a.m. Jan. 21).
K St NW from Washington Cir NW to 11 St NW
Pennsylvania Ave NW from Washington Cir NW to 18th St NW
I St NW from 23rd St NW to 20th St NW
I St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 18th St NW
I St NW from 12th St NW to 11th St NW
H St NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW
H St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 18th St NW
New York Ave NW from 12th St NW to 11th St NW
H St NW from 12th St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW
Massachusetts Ave NW/Columbia Cir NW from H St NW to 2nd St NW
G St NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW
G St NW from 12th St NW to 7th St NW
G St NW from 3rd St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW
G Pl NW from 10th St NW to 9th St NW
F St NW from 23rd St NW 18th St NW
F St NW from 3rd St NW to N Capitol St NW
E St NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW
E St Express Way from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW
E St NW from 3rd St NW to Columbia Cir NW
D St NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW
Virginia Ave NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW
Virginia Ave NW to E St NW
C St NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW
Constitution Ave NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW
Henry Bacon Dr NW from Lincoln Memorial Cir. NW to Constitution Ave NW
Daniel French Dr SW from Lincoln Memorial Cir. SW to Independence Ave SW
Homefront Dr from 17th St NW to Independence Ave SW
Independence Ave. SW/Kutz Bridge from 23rd St NW to 15th St SW
C St SW from 9th St SW to 7th St SW
Maryland Ave SW from 7th St SW to Independence Ave SW
C St SW from 12 St SW to 2nd St SW
D St SW from 14th St SW to Virginia Ave SW
Virginia Ave SW from 9th St SW to 4th St SW
D St SW from 4th St SW to 2nd St SW
E St SW from 7th St SW to North Carolina Ave SE
North Carolina Ave SE from E St SE to 1st St SE
School St SW from 6th St SW to 4th St SW
Frontage Rd SW from 7th St SW to Tunnel (Including northbound and southbound routes to D St SW and 12th St Expressway)
Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to 12 St SW
Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to 14th St SW
Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to Independence Ave SW
Ohio Dr SW from Independence Ave SW to Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW
Washington Cir NW from K St NW to 23rd St NW
23rd St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW (Lincoln Memorial Cir. NW between 23rd St NW and Independence Ave NW)
22nd St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW
22nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW
21st St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW
20th St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW
20th St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW
19th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW
18th St NW from K St NW to I St NW
18th St NW from Virginia Ave NW to Constitution Ave NW
17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW/Jackson Pl NW from K St NW to I St NW
17th St NW from K St NW to I St NW
15th St NW from K St NW to I St NW
15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW/Madison Pl NW from K St NW to I St NW
14th St NW from K St NW to I St NW
14th St SW from C St SW to Maine Ave SW
13th St NW from K St NW to I St NW
12th St NW from K St NW to I St NW
12th St SW from C St SW to Maine Ave SW/395
12th St SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW
11th St NW from K St NW to F St NW
10th St NW from H St NW to F St NW
9th St NW from H St NW to F St NW
9th St SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW
8th St NW from H St NW to G St NW
7th St NW from H St NW to F St NW
7th St SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW
6th St NW from H St NW to G St NW
6th St SW from Independence Ave SW to Frontage Rd SW
4th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
3rd St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
2nd St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to D St NW
2nd St SW from Washington Ave SW to E St SW
1st St NE from New Jersey Ave NE to D St NE
New Jersey Ave NE from Massachusetts Ave NW to D St NE
Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to S Capitol St SE
N Capitol St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to E St NE
S Capitol St SE from D St SE to E St SE
1st St SE from D St SE to North Carolina Ave SE
Capitol Hill street closures
Road closures on Capitol Hill will be instituted by the U.S. Capitol Police in cooperation with the Metropolitan Police Department. Vehicle traffic restricted to authorized vehicles only with proper vehicle placard. No public parking will be available. The following street closures will go into effect starting at 5:00 pm on Thursday, January 19 (in addition to roads regularly restricted on Capitol Grounds):
Washington Ave SW from C St. SW to Independence Ave SW (Northbound Only)
East Capitol St. from First St to Second St.
In addition to the earlier closures, the following street closures will go into effect starting at 11:00 pm on Thursday, January 19 (in addition to roads regularly restricted on Capitol Grounds):
Louisiana Ave NE between Columbus Circle and Constitution Ave NW
Delaware Ave NE between Columbus Circle and D St. NE
1st St. between Columbus Circle and D St. SE
North Capitol St. between E St. NW and D St. NE
New Jersey Ave NW between D St. NW and Constitution Ave NW
D St. between New Jersey Ave NW and 2nd St. NE
1st St. between D St. NW and Washington Ave SW
C St. NW between 2nd St. NW and Second St.NE
2nd St. NW between C St. NW and Constitution Ave NW
2nd St. NE between Massachusetts Ave NE and C St. SE
C St. SE between 2nd St. SE and 4th St. SW
D St. between 1st St. SE and 4th St. SW
Washington Ave SW between South Capitol St. and Independence Ave SW
Independence Ave between 3rd St. SE and 4th St. SW
3rd St. between E St. SW and D St. NW
Constitution Ave between 2nd St. NE and 3rd St. NW
Maryland Ave NE between 1st St. NE and Constitution Ave, NE
2nd St. SW between Washington Ave SW and E St. SW
South Capitol St. between E St. SW and D St. SW
I-295 South on-ramp from Washington Ave SW
I-395 North off-ramp onto Washington Ave SW
I-395 North off-ramp onto C St. NW
I-395 South on-ramp from 2nd St. SW
I-395 South off-ramp onto 2nd St. SW
I-395 North on-ramp from Washington Ave SW
I-295 North off-ramp onto Washington Ave SW
There are also several events in the days leading up to and after the inauguration which will result in road closures.
The map below details where to expect street closures elsewhere in D.C. and throughout inauguration weekend.
Lincoln Memorial
Streets around Lincoln Memorial, including large stretches of Constitution Ave, Independence Ave and 17th Street along the National Mall will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. Jan. 19 lasting until 7 p.m. Many of these roadblocks will remain into Friday.
Constitution Ave (23rd St. to 15th St.) – Closed
23rd St. NW (Virginia Ave to Independence Ave) – Closed
Henry Bacon Dr. – Closed
Lincoln Memorial Cir. – Closed
22nd St. NW (C St. to Constitution Ave) – Closed
21st St. NW (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave) – Closed
20th St. NW (C St. to Constitution Ave) – Closed
19th St. NW (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave) – Closed
18th St. NW (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave) – Closed
Virginia Ave (18th St. to Constitution Ave) – Closed
17th St. NW (New York Ave to Independence Ave) – Closed
Independence Ave (23rd St to 17th St.) – Closed
Daniel French Dr. – Closed
Ohio Dr. (Independence Ave to Inlet Bridge) – Closed
West Basin Dr. (Ohio Dr. to Independence Ave) – Closed
Rock Creek Parkway (Virginia Ave to Ohio Dr.) – Closed
Parkway Dr. – Closed
Memorial Bridge – Closed
Theodore Roosevelt Bridge — 10:00 am on January 19th, a full closure will occur with all traffic being diverted onto Northbound Potomac River Freeway
Parking restrictions will begin even earlier on Jan. 18, lasting until 7 p.m. Jan. 19. They are:
Constitution Ave from 23rd St NW to 15th St NW
23rd St. NW from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave NW
22nd St. NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW
21st St. NW from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave NW
20 St. NW from C St. to Constitution Ave NW
19th St. NW from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave NW
18th St. NW from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave NW
17th St. NW from New York Ave to Independence Ave NW
Independence Ave NW from Ohio Dr. to 17th St. NW
Ohio Dr. NW from Independence Ave NW to Inlet bridge
West Basin Dr. NW from Ohio Dr. NW to Independence Ave NW
Rock Creek Pkwy from Ohio Dr. NW to Virginia Ave NW
Lincoln Memorial Cir.
Parkway Dr. NW from Ohio Dr. NW to Lincoln Memorial Cir.
Union Station
The below listed vehicle restrictions and street closures are in effect for the perimeter surrounding Union Station beginning at 2:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. on January 19th . Vehicle traffic restricted to authorized vehicles only with proper vehicle placard. (Parking restrictions begin at 1 a.m. on Jan. 19 and will remain in place until 1 a.m. Jan. 20.)
Massachusetts Ave NE (North Capitol St. NE to 3rd St NE) – Closed
Columbus Cir. NE (All Lanes. All Directions) – Closed
Louisiana Ave NE (North Capitol St. NE to Columbus Cir. NE) – Closed
1st St NE (K St NE to Massachusetts Ave NE) (Only local traffic with garage passes and identification)
G St NE (North Capitol St. NE to 1st St NE) – Closed
G Pl. NE (North Capitol St. NE to 1st St NE) – Closed
H St NE (North Capitol St. NE to 3rd St NE) (May be subject to temporary closures from 12 pm to 11 pm)
2nd St NE (I St NE to Massachusetts Ave NE)o Only local traffic with garage passes and identification
G St NE (2nd St NE to 3rd St NE) – Closed
F St NE (2nd St NE to 3rd St NE) – Closed
E St NE (2nd St NE to 3rd St NE) – Closed
Washington Convention Center
The below listed vehicle restrictions and street closures are in effect for the perimeter
surrounding the Washington Convention Center beginning on January 20th at 10:00 a.m.
until the events conclude at midnight. Vehicle traffic restricted to authorized vehicles
only with proper vehicle placard. (Parking restrictions will begin at 6 a.m. Jan. 19 and last until 9 a.m. Jan. 22).
7th St NW from O St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW
9th St NW from O St NW to New York Ave NW
New York Ave NW from 6th St NW to 10th St NW
Massachusetts Ave NW from 6th St NW to 10th St NW
K St NW from 6th St NW to 10th St NW
Mt Vernon Pl NW from 7th St NW to 9th St NW
L St NW from 7th St NW to 9th St NW
M St NW from 7th St NW to 9th St NW
N St NW from 7th St NW to 9th St NW
8th St NW from O St NW to N St NW
McCullough Ter from N St NW to M St NW
Public Alley between 9th St NW and 8th St NW from O St NW to N St NW
The listed streets near the Convention Center below will have restricted access in effect for the 58th Inaugural events beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 19th until 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 22nd . Vehicle traffic restricted to residents or businesses within the restricted area. D.C. Police and National Guard personnel will verify traffic entering into the Green Zone.
L St NW from 6th St NW to 7th St NW
L St NW from 9th St NW to 10th St NW
M St NW from 6th St NW to 7th St NW
M St NW from 9th St NW to 10th St NW
N St NW from 6th St NW to 7th St NW
N St NW from 9th St NW to 10th St NW
Blagden Alley NW from N St NW to M St NW
Blagden Alley NW from 9th St NW to 10th St NW
Shepherd Ct NW from M St NW to 10th St NW
Naylor Ct NW from O St NW to N St NW
Naylor Ct NW from 9th St NW to 10th St NW
National Cathedral
There are several street closures in effect Jan. 21 beginning at 7 a.m. and lasting until noon for the post-inaugural prayer service at the National Cathedral.
The below listed vehicle restrictions and street closures are in effect for the perimeter surrounding the National Cathedral beginning at 7:30 am until the event concludes at approximately 12:00 pm on January 21. Vehicle traffic restricted to authorized vehicles only with proper vehicle placard.
36th St NW from Woodley Rd to Lowell St NW
35th St NW from Woodley Rd to Lowell St NW
Woodley Rd from 34th NW to Wisconsin Ave NW
Wisconsin Ave. from Woodley Rd to Massachusetts Ave NW
Massachusetts Ave from Wisconsin Ave. to Garfield St. NW
Pilgrim Rd from Garfield St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW