Federal employees encouraged to telework during inauguration week

WASHINGTON — In light of inauguration week travel disruptions and commuting delays, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management is asking federal employees who work in downtown D.C. to telework on Wednesday and Thursday, if possible.

“OPM strongly encourages agencies to allow employees to telework to keep the federal government operating while helping to minimize traffic congestion and support law enforcement efforts during events,” management officials said in a statement.

They said employees can also request to use their alternative work schedule day off, annual leave, leave without pay, previously earned compensatory time off, and/or earned credit hours under a flexible work schedule.

Federal workers scheduled to work in the downtown D.C. area face extensive road closures, mass transit changes, motorcades and the establishment of security perimeters starting Wednesday, Jan. 18, and through the weekend.

While all federal employees have Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) off, only those who work or are scheduled to work in the “Inauguration Day area” may observe Jan. 20 as a legal public holiday. The area includes D.C., Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland, Arlington and Fairfax counties in Virginia and the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church, Virginia.

Federal employees who are not scheduled to work on Jan. 20 are not entitled to a day off in lieu of the holiday. However, employees who must work Jan. 20 are entitled to holiday premium pay for the hours worked within their regular weekly schedules.

