Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after car crash in Howard Co.

WASHINGTON — A man has died and two others were injured in a car crash Sunday night on Route 175 in Columbia, Maryland, police said.

The two-car crash happened around 5:30 p.m. when a Honda Civic traveling eastbound on Route 175 through the Dobbin Road intersection struck a Toyota Camry traveling southbound on Dobbin Road, according to police.

The driver and passenger of the Honda were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver is the man who was pronounced dead at the hospital. No word on the condition of his passenger, a woman.

The driver of the Toyota was the only one in the car; she was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police also said investigators believe the Honda’s driver did not stop for a red signal, but the investigation is ongoing.

Parts of Route 175 and Dobbin Road were closed for some time for the investigation but has since reopened.

