Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

The most important thing to do is be fully hydrated, said Argintar, who is also assistant director of Sports Medicine with MedStar Orthopaedic Institute.

“You want to go into it hydrated because if you don’t, you are more likely to cramp up and get some of the other more systemic problems like heat stroke and things of that nature, and that can be really dangerous.”

Drinking water or a sports drink will work, he added.

So how much should you drink?

Hydration levels are dependent upon a runner’s size and body composition. One way to monitor is with the color of urine — as you become more hydrated, urine is lighter, he said.

