Parents behind ‘DaddyOFive’ prank videos to plead guilty to neglect

WASHINGTON — The Maryland couple, whose “DaddyOFive” YouTube videos featuring them pranking their children are expected to plead guilty to child neglect charges Monday.

Mike and Heather Martin, of Ijamsville, are each charged with two misdemeanor counts of neglect of a minor, of their 11-year-old daughter and 9 year old son.

Online court records show the couple has a plea hearing scheduled for Monday morning.

Almost all of the videos from the couple’s YouTube channel have been removed, after accusations the pranks were abusive.

The couple orchestrated pranks that often left their children crying, and visibly upset.

Initially, Heather Martin blamed critics for inflicting negative attention on her children.

“To all you haters, you are the ones that give our children drama,” she said, addressing the camera. “You are the ones that cause us problems, and try to embarrass us, and embarrass them.”

The parents said they perpetuated the video channel because the children enjoyed the excitement of being internet sensations.

One of the few videos left on the family’s channel is a public apology that was issued in April.

“We realize that we have made some terrible parenting decisions,” said Heather Martin. “We wanted our kids to be happy, and we went about it the wrong way.”

The maximum penalty for each count is five years in prison or a fine not exceeding $5,000, or both.

