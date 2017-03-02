Police: 2 dead after crash on I-270 in Frederick Co.

WASHINGTON — The driver and a passenger of a car were killed after a crash on Interstate 270 in Frederick County, Maryland, Wednesday night, state police said.

Maryland State Police responded to a fatal crash on northbound I-270 at Baker Valley Road, just after the scenic overlook, around 10 p.m.

The driver of a Chevrolet Corvette was speeding, police said, and after changing lanes, the car struck a second vehicle and lost control. The Corvette veered off road, going through a guardrail on the right shoulder and hitting several trees.

Both the driver and a passenger died at the scene. They have not been identified at this time.

The roadway was shutdown for about two hours. Lanes reopened in the early hours of Thursday.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.