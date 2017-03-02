3:50 am, March 2, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Frederick County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Frederick County, MD News » Police: 2 dead after…

Police: 2 dead after crash on I-270 in Frederick Co.

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim March 2, 2017 3:26 am 03/02/2017 03:26am
Share

WASHINGTON — The driver and a passenger of a car were killed after a crash on Interstate 270 in Frederick County, Maryland, Wednesday night, state police said.

Maryland State Police responded to a fatal crash on northbound I-270 at Baker Valley Road, just after the scenic overlook, around 10 p.m.

The driver of a Chevrolet Corvette was speeding, police said, and after changing lanes, the car struck a second vehicle and lost control. The Corvette veered off road, going through a guardrail on the right shoulder and hitting several trees.

Both the driver and a passenger died at the scene. They have not been identified at this time.

The roadway was shutdown for about two hours. Lanes reopened in the early hours of Thursday.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
fatal crash Frederick County, MD News i-270 I-270 shutdown interstate 270 Latest News Local News Maryland News maryland state police
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Frederick County, MD News » Police: 2 dead after…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Frederick County, MD News