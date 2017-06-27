‘One people’: Story behind the Declaration of Independence

WASHINGTON — It was a kind of Brexit centuries before Brexit: Nearly 250 years ago, the Declaration of Independence was written, adopted and announced — and a group of breakaway colonies declared themselves the United States of America.

It was bold; it was risky, and the Declaration had to do a lot of things — inspire the colonists who wanted independence, persuade the ones who didn’t and convince the British, and the rest of the world, that this was a new country, not just a bunch of cranks. They needed a great piece of writing to thread all those needles, and that’s what they got.

Adam Rothman, a professor of history at Georgetown University who specializes in the history of the United States from the Revolution to the Civil War, spoke with WTOP recently about the process that led to the Declaration of Independence. He tells a story that’s no less compelling for being complicated.

The war For one thing, Rothman said, it’s critical to remember that what we now call the American Revolution had already been going on for more than a year when the Continental Congress got together to officially declare the existence of the United States. A lot of goals and scenarios besides independence had been on the table. “There’s a big debate within the Continental Congress about how to proceed — whether to continue negotiations with the Crown or whether to declare independence,” he said. All through the winter and spring of 1776, emissaries from the colonies were in London, trying to get King George III “to dial back the use of force in Massachusetts and accede to the colonists’ demands,” Rothman said. There was still hope that the king would rule that “Parliament had overstepped its bounds.” When those failed, it was time to turn to independence. Up until very near July 4, 1776, “they considered themselves British — fully British,” Rothman said. “And when they’re rejected in that aspiration, they come to the conclusion that they can only really satisfy their desire for equality by being independent.” A terracotta and plaster bust of George Washington, made by William Rush in 1817, is wrapped in plastic in a shipping container at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

