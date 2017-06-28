502

Fourth of July

Home » Latest News » Living News » Holiday News » Fourth of July » Best places to watch…

Best places to watch DC fireworks on Fourth of July (Map)

By Jack Pointer June 28, 2017 5:11 pm 06/28/2017 05:11pm
Share
Fireworks explode over Lincoln Memorial, at the National Mall as seen from Arlington, Va., during the Fourth of July celebration on Monday, July 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON — D.C.’s epic July 4 fireworks display, naturally, draws some epically large crowds.

Most will gravitate toward the National Mall and nearby areas, but there are some other good vantage points where you can enjoy the show, both in the District and in Virginia.

See the map below for some options for fireworks viewing. Free locations have a red marker; paid locations have a blue marker. Please note that availability for paid events is subject to change.

Please note that for locations along the George Washington Memorial Parkway, there is no access to the National Mall.

Read more about the holiday’s festivities in WTOP’s July 4 Rundown.

Scheduled events, road closures around the Mall
Getting around on July 4
Best area events
Ways to stay safe with fireworks
More Fourth of July News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
fireworks Fourth of July Holiday News jack pointer july 4th holiday Latest News Living News Local News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Holiday News » Fourth of July » Best places to watch…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Fourth of July