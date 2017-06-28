Best places to watch DC fireworks on Fourth of July (Map)

WASHINGTON — D.C.’s epic July 4 fireworks display, naturally, draws some epically large crowds.

Most will gravitate toward the National Mall and nearby areas, but there are some other good vantage points where you can enjoy the show, both in the District and in Virginia.

See the map below for some options for fireworks viewing. Free locations have a red marker; paid locations have a blue marker. Please note that availability for paid events is subject to change.

Please note that for locations along the George Washington Memorial Parkway, there is no access to the National Mall.

Read more about the holiday’s festivities in WTOP’s July 4 Rundown.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.