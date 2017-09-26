201.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Food & Restaurant News » Fire, Flour & Fork…

Fire, Flour & Fork food festival returns to Richmond for fourth year

By Rachel Nania | @rnania September 26, 2017 1:19 am 09/26/2017 01:19am
Share
Chef Gabrielle Hamilton is one of the headlining speakers at this year's Fire, Flour & Fork festival in Richmond, Virginia. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON There’s no shortage of fall food festivals in D.C., but if you’re looking for a change in scenery — and a few new flavors — head to Richmond, Virginia, for Fire, Flour & Fork, taking place Nov. 2 through 5.  

Related Gallery

18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area

If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.

This year’s festival, which is expected to attract about 5,000 locals and out-of-town visitors, includes more than 35 events, held at various locations throughout Richmond.

Dinners, demos and cocktail classes will showcase the city’s rich culinary history, as well as its evolving food trends. And a number of culinary powerhouses, including Kristen Kish, Gabrielle Hamilton and Michael Twitty, will headline the festival’s events.

Fire, Flour & Fork organizers Susan Winiecki and Maureen Egan say this year’s can’t-miss experiences include a dinner honoring the legacy of the 19th century Richmond restaurateur, John Dabney, who started his culinary career as an enslaved man and eventually worked to buy his freedom. A documentary detailing Dabney’s life will premiere at the dinner.

Also of note is Friday night’s Smoke on the Water barbecue and Saturday’s “Class Pass” at the Valentine Museum, featuring chef and author Gabrielle Hamilton, who will be interviewed by Kerry Diamond of Cherry Bombe.

A Latin-inspired carnival and a tour of Midlothian’s Mexican, Korean and Venezuelan dining hot spots hit on the southern city’s global offerings.

Tickets are currently on sale; event details are available on the festival’s website.

Related Stories

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Fire Flour & Fork Food & Restaurant News food in Richmond Latest News Life & Style Living News Local News rachel nania Richmond food festivals Richmond Virginia food Travel News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest