WASHINGTON — Aug. 10 is National S’more Day, but really, why limit indulging in the chocolate treat to one day?

This summer, you can find amazing s’more desserts at a number of D.C. area bakeries and restaurants. And the best part is, there’s no need to light a campfire.

Bite into a s’mores cupcake at Buzz Bakeshop‘s Arlington and Alexandria locations. It’s a chocolate cupcake with a graham cracker crust, filled with marshmallow buttercream and topped with chocolate buttercream. (Courtesy Buzz Bakeshop)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.