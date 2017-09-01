1 dead in Fairfax Co. shooting

WASHINGTON — One person is dead after a shooting near a Fairfax County office building Wednesday afternoon.

Fairfax County police say there was a shooting in the 8100 block of Gatehouse Road in Falls Church around 5 p.m. A nearby office building was evacuated during the investigation.

Police say one person died, but they have not released any additional details about who died or the circumstances.

Police say there is no threat, and are asking people to avoid the area.

Below is a map with the location of the shooting:

