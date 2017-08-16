Police: Suspect cut off driver, robbed him at gunpoint in Fairfax Co.

WASHINGTON — A man used his car to stop another driver before robbing him at gunpoint Tuesday, Fairfax County police said.

Police say 24-year-old Nigel Crawley, of Fort Washington, Maryland, pulled his silver Honda across the road in front of another driver in the 6000 block of Farrington Avenue in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County around 11 a.m. Crawley got out of his car, pulled out a gun and a knife and threatened the man he cut off, demanding his money, police said.

The victim handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, and then returned to his car to call police.

Police located the silver Honda a short distance from the scene with Crawley inside.

Police arrested Crawley. He is being charged with armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Below is a map with the location of the incident:

