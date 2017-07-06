501.5
Vandals cause more than $20K in damage to Fairfax Co. elementary school (Photos)

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens July 6, 2017 3:55 pm 07/06/2017 03:55pm
WASHINGTON — Vandals caused more than $20,000 in damage to a Fairfax County elementary school, police said Thursday.

Fairfax County police said they believe suspects caused both interior and exterior damage to White Oaks Elementary School in Burke, Virginia, during the overnight hours between July 2 and July 3. Police responded to the school on the morning of July 3 after a construction crew found destruction and signs of arson around the property.

The vandals damaged the school’s newly installed playground and a shed. The Fairfax County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fires ignited inside the building. The estimated cost of damage to the building is more than $20,000, police said.

The school, which is out of session for the summer, is undergoing a major construction project that will include new teaching areas, a renovated gym and a new parking lot.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 703-691-2131 or the Fairfax County Fire Marshal’s Office at 703-246-4874.

Topics:
elementary school damage fairfax county public schools Fairfax County, VA News Latest News Local News Virginia White Oaks Elementary School
