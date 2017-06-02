Tip leads to arrest of Fairfax Co. Wal-Mart upskirting suspect

WASHINGTON — Police say an anonymous tip led to the arrest of a man accused of taking upskirt photos of a girl and a woman at a Fairfax County Wal-Mart last month.

Around 11 a.m. May 14, a man secretly recorded up the dresses of a 10-year-old girl and a 36-year-old woman at the Burke Wal-Mart. The child’s mother confronted the man and he left the store before officers arrived, Fairfax County police said.

Police received an anonymous tip about the suspect through a Crime Solvers text-a-tip. Police said they investigated the tip and “a strong lead was developed.”

On Friday, Fairfax County police arrested 53-year-old Guy Joseph Parsons at his house in Fairfax. He is charged with unlawful filming of a minor.

Police transported Parsons to the adult detention center.

