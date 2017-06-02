Fairfax County, VA News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Tip leads to arrest…

Tip leads to arrest of Fairfax Co. Wal-Mart upskirting suspect

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens June 2, 2017 4:31 pm 06/02/2017 04:31pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Police say an anonymous tip led to the arrest of a man accused of taking upskirt photos of a girl and a woman at a Fairfax County Wal-Mart last month.

Around 11 a.m. May 14, a man secretly recorded up the dresses of a 10-year-old girl and a 36-year-old woman at the Burke Wal-Mart. The child’s mother confronted the man and he left the store before officers arrived, Fairfax County police said.

Police received an anonymous tip about the suspect through a Crime Solvers text-a-tip. Police said they investigated the tip and “a strong lead was developed.”

On Friday, Fairfax County police arrested 53-year-old Guy Joseph Parsons at his house in Fairfax. He is charged with unlawful filming of a minor.

Police transported Parsons to the adult detention center.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Stories

Topics:
Burke Wal-Mart Fairfax County, VA News Fairfax Wal-Mart Latest News Local News Virginia Wal-Mart upskirting suspect
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Tip leads to arrest…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Fairfax County, VA News