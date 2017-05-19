Fairfax Co. police seek man who took upskirt photos at Wal-Mart

WASHINGTON — Fairfax County police say a man took upskirt photos of a girl and a woman at a Wal-Mart earlier this week, and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, a man secretly recorded up the dresses of a 10-year-old girl and a 36-year-old woman at the Burke Wal-Mart.

The child’s mother confronted the man and he left the store before officers arrived, Fairfax County police said Friday.

The suspect is described as a white man approximately 6 feet tall, 175 pounds and in his 40s. Surveillance video captured the man, and he wore a black polo-style shirt, black pants, dark shoes and a black baseball cap at the time of the incident.

He left the parking lot in a silver or gray Honda Crosstour, or similar vehicle, police said.

If you can identify this man or have any information about the incident, contact police at 703-691-2131.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.