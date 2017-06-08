800

Fairfax County, VA News

Avoid becoming a victim of gas pump credit card skimmers

By Dennis Foley | @djfoleyWTOP June 8, 2017 8:16 am 06/08/2017 08:16am
TYSONS CORNER, Va. — More credit card skimmers are being found in local gas pumps and technology is making them tougher to spot.

Fairfax County police say they have found 21 skimmers at 15 different gas stations across the county over the past year.

Some of these skimmers have been using Bluetooth technology, which are physically inside the pumps and harder to find.

Police have a few tips to help you avoid becoming a victim.

First, try to avoid using older pumps. These tend to be more prone to tampering.

Second, use a credit card instead of a debit or ATM card, if possible.

Using your bank card on these tampered pumps gives crooks your card information and PIN, which they can use to make a duplicate and steal your money. Plus, credit card companies offer more protection in case someone does try to use your card information.

And as always, police ask that you check your credit card and bank statements regularly to catch any fraudulent charges.

If you feel you have been the victim of a financial crime, you are asked to report it to the Fairfax County police.

Fairfax County, VA News