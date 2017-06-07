Fairfax Co. firefighter injured in Reston fire

WASHINGTON — A Fairfax County firefighter who was taken to the hospital after falling through a collapsed floor while battling a blaze in Reston, Virginia, Wednesday morning, has been released.

The extent of the firefighter’s injuries are unknown at this time. He was released from the hospital around 7 a.m., a few hours after he was transported.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue spokesman Shawn Gore said no other people were injured.

Crews managed to get the fire in the 1600 block of Greenbriar Court under control shortly after 5 a.m., Gore said.

The fire was in the rear end of a two-story townhouse, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Below is a map of the area of the fire.



