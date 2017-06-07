Fairfax County, VA News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. firefighter injured…

Fairfax Co. firefighter injured in Reston fire

By Hanna Choi June 7, 2017 7:25 am 06/07/2017 07:25am
Share

WASHINGTON — A Fairfax County firefighter who was taken to the hospital after falling through a collapsed floor while battling a blaze in Reston, Virginia, Wednesday morning, has been released.

The extent of the firefighter’s injuries are unknown at this time. He was released from the hospital around 7 a.m., a few hours after he was transported.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue spokesman Shawn Gore said no other people were injured.

Crews managed to get the fire in the 1600 block of Greenbriar Court under control shortly after 5 a.m., Gore said.

The fire was in the rear end of a two-story townhouse, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Below is a map of the area of the fire.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
fairfax county fire and rescue Fairfax County, VA News fire firefighter injury Greenbriar Court fire hanna choi Latest News Local News reston Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. firefighter injured…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday

June 8 is the 150th birthday of Frank Lloyd Wright. To celebrate, here are five of the legendary architect’s most-interesting houses that are currently (or were recently) on the market.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Fairfax County, VA News