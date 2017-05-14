Fairfax Co. firetruck catches fire in station

WASHINGTON — A Fairfax County firetruck caught fire in the fire station Sunday morning.
The roof of a fire engine caught fire and triggered the fire alarm in the Edsall Road Station 26 on Carolina Place in Springfield, Virginia, around 12:45 a.m. The 11 firefighters on duty took action and extinguished the fire by 1:23 a.m., said deputy chief Daniel Gray.
The cause of fire is being investigated. There were no injuries.
WTOP’s Jason Fuller contributed to this report.
