Fairfax County, VA News

Fairfax Co. firetruck catches fire in station

By Abigail Constantino May 14, 2017 7:23 am 05/14/2017 07:23am
WASHINGTON — A Fairfax County firetruck caught fire in the fire station Sunday morning.

The roof of a fire engine caught fire and triggered the fire alarm in the Edsall Road Station 26 on Carolina Place in Springfield, Virginia, around 12:45 a.m. The 11 firefighters on duty took action and extinguished the fire by 1:23 a.m., said deputy chief Daniel Gray.

The cause of fire is being investigated. There were no injuries.

 

WTOP’s Jason Fuller contributed to this report.

Topics:
edsall road Fairfax County, VA News fire station fire Latest News Local News Virginia
Fairfax County, VA News