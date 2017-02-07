Search continues for missing Va. teen mom, baby

WASHINGTON — Police in Fairfax County returned Tuesday to a Springfield neighborhood where a missing teen mom was last seen in hopes of finding new information that could lead to the 16-year-old girl and her 5-month-old son.

Police are also actively looking for the baby’s father, 18-year-old Jose Ivan Castillo Rivas and ask anyone who has seen him to call police. Police released his photo and described him as Hispanic with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5-foot-9 and weighs about 150 pounds.

Lizzy (Lizbeth) Rivera Colindres was last seen Jan. 14. She is believed to have left voluntarily with Castillo and has her son Aidan Castillo Rivera with her.

“If we can find him, we’ll probably find them,” said Officer Tawny Wright, a spokeswoman for the Fairfax County Police Department.

Detectives returned to Rhoden Court, where Lizzy lived with her mother, to speak to neighbors, follow up on information they’ve gathered so far and add to it, Wright said.

Investigators have received conflicting information and don’t know if they might have left the region. Police have teamed up with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to broaden the reach of the search, she said.

Castillo is believed to be affiliated with a local gang but police don’t know his level of involvement or if that played a role in Lizzy and Aidan’s disappearance.

“It’s obviously not a healthy environment for a 5-month-old baby or a 16-year-old girl,” Wright said.

Police hope that someone who knows Lizzy or Castillo and hears from one of them will call detectives, she said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 703-691-2131 or text a tip to CRIMES (274637) including TIP187 in the message.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.