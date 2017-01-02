3 hurt, suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Herndon

WASHINGTON — Three people are injured and a suspect is dead after a domestic incident escalated to an officer-involved shooting in Fairfax County Monday afternoon.

Two people called 911 around 2:40 p.m. Monday, reporting they had been shot in a home in the 13300 block of Covered Wagon Lane in Herndon, Virginia. Police responded to the residence and learned the suspect was still in the house with another victim, said Officer Tawney Wright with Fairfax County police.

As officers attempted to call and negotiate with the suspect, they saw smoke coming from the residence.

At some point, one of the officers shot the suspect, Wright said. The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital where he died, police said. The officer involved was not hurt.

Police said two victims are still hospitalized, and another victim was treated at the scene.

Initially, police said there were two people injured in what appeared to be a domestic-related shooting.

Below is a map with the location of the shooting:

