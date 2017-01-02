5:12 pm, January 16, 2017
3 hurt, suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Herndon

By Sarah Beth Hensley
and Megan Cloherty January 16, 2017 4:41 pm 01/16/2017 04:41pm
Fairfax County police at the scene of a domestic shooting in Herndon Monday afternoon that escalated to an officer-involved shooting. (Courtesy Fairfax County police)

WASHINGTON — Three people are injured and a suspect is dead after a domestic incident escalated to an officer-involved shooting in Fairfax County Monday afternoon.

Two people called 911 around 2:40 p.m. Monday, reporting they had been shot in a home in the 13300 block of Covered Wagon Lane in Herndon, Virginia. Police responded to the residence and learned the suspect was still in the house with another victim, said Officer Tawney Wright with Fairfax County police.

As officers attempted to call and negotiate with the suspect, they saw smoke coming from the residence.

At some point, one of the officers shot the suspect, Wright said. The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital where he died, police said. The officer involved was not hurt.

Police said two victims are still hospitalized, and another victim was treated at the scene.

Initially, police said there were two people injured in what appeared to be a domestic-related shooting.

Below is a map with the location of the shooting:

WTOP has a reporter at the scene. Stay with WTOP.com for updates on this developing story.

Topics:
Fairfax County, VA News Herndon fire and shooting Herndon shooting Latest News Local News Virginia
