WASHINGTON — Former D.C. Police Chief Isaac Fulwood Jr. has died, according to several local media outlets. He was 77, The Washington Post reported.

New: just learned former @DCPoliceDept Chief Isaac Fulwood has died. A strong leader during difficult times for DC https://t.co/cWWfQtSbOq — Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) September 2, 2017

Fulwood joined the Metropolitan Police Department in 1964, according to his bio on D.C. police’s website. He became chief of police in 1989.

This is a developing story.

