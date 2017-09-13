45-year-old woman arrested after DC carjacking

WASHINGTON — A D.C. woman, suspected of stealing a man’s car with four other suspects, was arrested Tuesday, police said.

Officials said four suspects approached a man inside his vehicle around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of Eastern Avenue in Northeast D.C. When the victim stopped his car, the suspects moved in and pulled the man from the vehicle. A fifth suspect then stole the car and drove away, police said in a news release.

A short time later, D.C. police found the car and arrested 45-year-old Samantha Greene, of Northeast D.C.

Greene has been charged with carjacking.

The victim was treated on the scene for injuries that were not life threatening.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding the case to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099. Tipsters can text information to 50411.

Below is a map of the area where the carjacking occurred.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.