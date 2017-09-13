501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » 45-year-old woman arrested after…

45-year-old woman arrested after DC carjacking

By Hanna Choi September 13, 2017 3:47 pm 09/13/2017 03:47pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A D.C. woman, suspected of stealing a man’s car with four other suspects, was arrested Tuesday, police said.

Officials said four suspects approached a man inside his vehicle around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of Eastern Avenue in Northeast D.C. When the victim stopped his car, the suspects moved in and pulled the man from the vehicle. A fifth suspect then stole the car and drove away, police said in a news release.

A short time later, D.C. police found the car and arrested 45-year-old Samantha Greene, of Northeast D.C.

Greene has been charged with carjacking.

The victim was treated on the scene for injuries that were not life threatening.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding the case to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099. Tipsters can text information to 50411.

Below is a map of the area where the carjacking occurred.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
carjacking dc crime dc police hanna choi Latest News Local News Northeast DC samantha greene Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

13 best universities in the DC area

U.S. News and World Report ranked more than 200 universities around the country based on academic performance as well as faculty and financial resources. Find out which area universities were nationally ranked.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?