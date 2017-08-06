Up to 3 wanted in string of 5 robberies across DC

WASHINGTON — A slew of robberies were reported in the District Saturday into Sunday, according to D.C. police.

Officials said that five robberies were reported, two of which were classed as physical and violent.

The incidents are:

9:08 p.m., robbery force and violence, 600 block of Pickford Place Northeast

11:43 p.m., robbery, 1100 block of Howard Road Southeast, suspect is a male juvenile. He was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans and had a black, white and orange scooter.

12:43 a.m., robbery, 1300 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast

12:58 a.m., robbery, 200 block of Newcomb Street Southeast. Suspect is a male about 5 feet five inches, skinny.

1:37 a.m., robbery force and violence, 1300 block of Corbin Place Northeast. Suspects are males about 17 to 18 years old.

There is no information on whether the robberies are connected.

Below is the area of the robberies:

