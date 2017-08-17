501.5
17-year-old girl fatally shot while driving in Northeast D.C.

By Lara DeSanto | @laradesanto August 13, 2017 2:43 pm 08/13/2017 02:43pm
WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old girl died Saturday after she was shot while driving in Northeast D.C. Thursday, police said.

The victim, Jamahri Sydnor, was shot in the head Thursday afternoon in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue Northeast, less than a mile from where she lived, NBC Washington reported. She died in the hospital Saturday.

Sydnor was not the shooter’s intended target, and police are still looking for two other people in connection with the shooting, NBC Washington reported.

Philip Carlos McDaniel, 21, of Northeast D.C., was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with intent to kill, police said in a news release.

The shooting also left a man with gunshot wounds, police said.

Sydnor had been “very, very excited about starting her college career” this fall, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said during a news conference. Sydnor, who had attended Wilson High School in D.C., was set to attend Florida A&M University, NBC Washington reported.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

