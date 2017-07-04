501

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Capitol Police officers honored…

Capitol Police officers honored for Alexandria shooting bravery on July 4

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP July 4, 2017 1:40 pm 07/04/2017 01:40pm
Share
Agent David Bailey is,honored by the Sons of Amer. Revolution on the Fourth of July. (Courtesy Meagan Fitzgerald/NBC Washington)

WASHINGTON — Two Capitol Police officers injured in the shooting at a Congressional Baseball Practice last month received an award of thanks on the Fourth of July.

Related Stories

In a quiet moment on the Fourth of July, standing among the graves of public servants in Congressional Cemetery, the President of the Sons of the American Revolution Brock Bierman honored two Capitol Police officers for their bravery.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner and Special Agent David Bailey — along with several other officers — exchanged shots with the gunman in a June 14 attack on Republican lawmakers who were practicing at an Alexandria field, ahead of the annual Congressional baseball game. The gunman, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, had critically wounded House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Hodgkinson was shot multiple times in the chest and later died in the hospital.

Related Gallery

Photos: Shooting at congressional ballgame practice

Multiple people were shot at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning in the Alexandria, Virginia neighborhood of Del Ray.

“It is with a great deal of honor that the DC SAR presents you both with our law enforcement commendation medal for your heroic actions,” Bierman said.

Bailey accepted his award and on behalf of Griner, who is still receiving treatment for her injuries from the shooting. Griner was shot in the ankle.

“I’m greatly honored to be here. Thank you for the award and um, just thank you, appreciate it,” Bailey said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
alexandria shooting capitol police Congressional Baseball Game practice shooting Latest News Local News megan cloherty Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Capitol Police officers honored…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Avoid the traffic: Fireworks displays in Md. and Va.

The fireworks on the National Mall aren't the only great fireworks display in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington, DC News