Capitol Police officers honored for Alexandria shooting bravery on July 4

WASHINGTON — Two Capitol Police officers injured in the shooting at a Congressional Baseball Practice last month received an award of thanks on the Fourth of July.

In a quiet moment on the Fourth of July, standing among the graves of public servants in Congressional Cemetery, the President of the Sons of the American Revolution Brock Bierman honored two Capitol Police officers for their bravery.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner and Special Agent David Bailey — along with several other officers — exchanged shots with the gunman in a June 14 attack on Republican lawmakers who were practicing at an Alexandria field, ahead of the annual Congressional baseball game. The gunman, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, had critically wounded House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Hodgkinson was shot multiple times in the chest and later died in the hospital.

“It is with a great deal of honor that the DC SAR presents you both with our law enforcement commendation medal for your heroic actions,” Bierman said.

Bailey accepted his award and on behalf of Griner, who is still receiving treatment for her injuries from the shooting. Griner was shot in the ankle.

“I’m greatly honored to be here. Thank you for the award and um, just thank you, appreciate it,” Bailey said.

