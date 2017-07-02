2 congressional staffers indicted after member’s private images leaked online

WASHINGTON — Two former staffers of a member of Congress were indicted on federal charges related to sharing nude images and videos of the delegate and her husband online.

Juan McCullum, 35, of D.C., is charged with two counts of cyberstalking and his former co-worker Dorene Browne-Louis, 45, of Upper Marlboro, is charged with two counts of obstruction of justice.

Federal prosecutors said that McCullum had access to his boss’s smartphone when he took the device for repairs in March 2016. After he left the office’s employment last summer, prosecutors said that McCullum created email and Facebook accounts under a fake name to share the personal videos and images.

Prosecutors said that McCullum “encouraged others on social media to redistribute the images and videos in the member’s congressional district.”

According to court documents, McCullum friended the Facebook accounts of candidates running against his former boss in a primary contest in an effort to share the private and nude images and videos that he had posted of the delegate and her husband.

Prosecutors did not name the Congress member, but the indictment refers to the victim as “Delegate S.P.”

In a 2015 interview with The Hill, McCullum said he worked for Del. Stacey Plaskett, who represents the Virgin Islands as a nonvoting member in Congress.

McCullum is accused of sending some of the material to Browne-Louis along with text messages about the videos and images. She is accused of making false or misleading statements to federal investigators about McCullum’s activities and for deleting texts he sent her.

Prosecutors said that McCullum worked for the delegate from April 2015 to June 2016 and Browne-Louis worked for the member’s office from January 2015 to April 2016.

Last July, Plaskett said in a statement that private family images and videos were shared illegally online before a primary election.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened that someone would stoop to such a level as to invade my marriage and the love of my family in an attempt to besmirch me politically,” the statement from last summer said.

Her office on Thursday said it expected to release a new statement by Friday morning but did comment further on the indictments.

