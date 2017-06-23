502

Washington, DC News

National Park Service draining WWII Memorial pools

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens June 23, 2017 1:48 pm 06/23/2017 01:48pm
FILE -- With temperatures in the mid 90s, Tarsitsa Ntova, left, and George Gindikas, both from Greece, rest their legs in the Rainbow Pool at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Drew Angerer)

WASHINGTON — The World War II Memorial’s pools will be drained this weekend, the National Park Service announced Friday.

The memorial’s Rainbow Pool and other water features will be drained on Sunday, June 25 so the park service can replace the current incandescent light fixtures with high efficiency lighting.

The World War II Memorial’s draining is not related to the recent draining of the nearby Reflecting Pool. Last week, the National Park Service drained and cleaned the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after a parasite killed 80 ducklings there.

The World War II Memorial pools will be refilled and operational again on Friday, June 30, National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said. The work is scheduled at a time to avoid any Honor Flights planning to visit the memorial, Litterst said.

Topics:
Latest News Local News National Mall pools reflecting pool Washington, DC News world war ii memorial World War II Memorial’s pools
Washington, DC News