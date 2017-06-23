National Park Service draining WWII Memorial pools

WASHINGTON — The World War II Memorial’s pools will be drained this weekend, the National Park Service announced Friday.

The memorial’s Rainbow Pool and other water features will be drained on Sunday, June 25 so the park service can replace the current incandescent light fixtures with high efficiency lighting.

The World War II Memorial’s draining is not related to the recent draining of the nearby Reflecting Pool. Last week, the National Park Service drained and cleaned the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after a parasite killed 80 ducklings there.

The World War II Memorial pools will be refilled and operational again on Friday, June 30, National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said. The work is scheduled at a time to avoid any Honor Flights planning to visit the memorial, Litterst said.

