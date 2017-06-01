Washington, DC News

McDonald’s will use rainbow fry boxes along Capital Pride Parade route

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh June 1, 2017 10:21 am 06/01/2017 10:21am
The limited-edition fry boxes will be used for large french fry orders from June 9 through June 11. (Courtesy McDonald's)

WASHINGTON — Three McDonald’s locations along the Capital Pride Parade route next week will use rainbow french fry boxes to show its support of the LGBTQ community.

The limited-edition fry boxes will be used for large french fry orders from June 9 through June 11.

They’ll be used at McDonald’s locations at 1944 14th St. NW, 1619 17th St. NW and 1916 M St. NW.

McDonald’s of Greater Washington is a sponsor of the first-ever Capital Price Block Party June 10, and will have a float in the Capital Pride Parade. It says its theme during Pride Week as sponsor will be “Lovin’ is Lovin’.”

“The rainbow fry boxes are a fun way to show our support of the LGBTQ community using one of McDonald’s most iconic and recognizable items,” said Cathy Martin, co-chair of the McDonald’s PRIDE Network and vice president and general manager of McDonald’s Baltimore-Washington Region.

“We are proud to honor and celebrate the LGBTQ community, including our employees, customers and beyond, each and every day.”

McDonald’s calls itself an industry and corporate leader with diversity and inclusion polices, citing its 1999 decision to expand its nondiscrimination policy to include sexual orientation, its 2004 decision making domestic partners eligible for benefits and the 2005 establishment of the McDonald’s PRIDE Network employee network.

