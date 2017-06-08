800

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » 2 bike patrol officers,…

2 bike patrol officers, public works employee injured in Adams Morgan crash

By Jack Pointer
and Teta Alim June 8, 2017 10:50 pm 06/08/2017 10:50pm
Share
Crews respond to Thursday evening's crash that left two D.C. police officers badly hurt in Adams Morgan. (Jackie Bensen/NBC Washington)

WASHINGTON — Two D.C. police bike patrol officers and a public works employee are in the hospital after a crash Thursday night in Adams Morgan.

Around 9 p.m., a pickup truck, traveling at “a high rate of speed,” struck the three, D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said. The crash happened along 18th Street near Columbia Road Northwest. 

Witnesses told NBC Washington that it happened when the pickup truck attempted to maneuver around a Metrobus.

All three were taken to the hospital. One officer was in critical condition, Newsham said, and the other two had injuries that were believed to be not life-threatening.  

The truck also hit another vehicle past Columbia Road, Newsham said.

The driver has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP as we get more details. 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
adams morgan jack pointer Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » 2 bike patrol officers,…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington, DC News