2 bike patrol officers, public works employee injured in Adams Morgan crash

WASHINGTON — Two D.C. police bike patrol officers and a public works employee are in the hospital after a crash Thursday night in Adams Morgan.

Around 9 p.m., a pickup truck, traveling at “a high rate of speed,” struck the three, D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said. The crash happened along 18th Street near Columbia Road Northwest.

Witnesses told NBC Washington that it happened when the pickup truck attempted to maneuver around a Metrobus.

All three were taken to the hospital. One officer was in critical condition, Newsham said, and the other two had injuries that were believed to be not life-threatening.

The truck also hit another vehicle past Columbia Road, Newsham said.

The driver has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP as we get more details.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.