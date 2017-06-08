800

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » DC's police chief: Noise…

DC’s police chief: Noise arrest could have been handled differently

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP June 8, 2017 7:49 pm 06/08/2017 07:49pm
Share

WASHINGTON — When officers arrested a Chevy Chase woman for a noise violation, D.C.’s police chief said, it could have been handled differently — and policies are now changing.

It was the evening of May 28, the day before Memorial Day, when neighbors called police for a noise violation after 10 p.m. in Chevy Chase.

C. Nicole Mason had a DJ playing music outside, and when she didn’t turn the music down, she was placed under arrest, police said.

But that’s not how Chief Peter Newsham wants noise violations handled in the future.

The chief reached out to Mason, who filed a grievance with the office of police complaints, explaining her arrest was “inconsistent with his vision of community policing,” said Dustin Sternbeck with the department.

It is normally an offense that earns you a citation, but Sternbeck said officers have arrested 37 people for noise violations this year.

Going forward, the policy for responding to a noise violation will be for a ranking lieutenant or higher to respond when officers see cause for an arrest.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Latest News Local News megan cloherty Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » DC's police chief: Noise…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington, DC News