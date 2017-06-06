Computer glitch ‘cripples’ DC Superior Court operations

WASHINGTON — A major computer glitch at the D.C. Superior Court “crippled” operations Tuesday morning, according to a juror officer for the court.

The courtwide glitch halted juror check-in, which was supposed to begin at 8 a.m.

“Courtrooms aren’t running either,” Suzanne Bailey-Jones told a large crowd of prospective jurors gathered on the third floor of the Moultrie Courthouse on Indiana Avenue.

“All systems are down,” an announcement broadcast over the court’s PA system stated shortly before 9 a.m. “We are unable to access any files in the courthouse.”

It’s believed the issue was caused by a problem with the cooling unit that keeps the court’s computer servers chilled, Bailey-Jones says in the announcement to prospective jurors.

Bailey-Jones called the issue a major problem.

“We’re hampered,” she told prospective jurors. “We’re crippled.”

There is no estimate for when the problem will be resolved.

The D.C. Superior Court website is currently down.

There were six felony trials scheduled for Tuesday morning, Bailey-Jones said.