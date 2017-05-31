Man with assault weapon arrested inside Trump hotel in DC

WASHINGTON — A 43-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested on weapons charges Wednesday morning inside the Trump International Hotel, on Pennsylvania Ave, several blocks from the White House.

According to an incident report, Metropolitan Police discovered a Bushmaster assault weapon and a Glock handgun, as well as 90 rounds of ammunition inside the vehicle owned by Bryan Moles, of Edinsboro, Pennsylvania.

Moles was arrested inside his hotel room, and is charged with two counts of carrying a pistol without a license outside of a home or business, as well as having unregistered ammunition.

The police report does not indicate why the man had the weapons with him.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham is expected to hold a news conference later Wednesday.

