Woman struck by bicyclist in downtown DC dies of injuries

WASHINGTON — A 65-year-old woman died after a bicycle struck her Thursday night in Northwest D.C., police said.

The bicyclist was riding south on 13th Street NW toward I Street NW at around 6:45 p.m. when a woman, identified as 65-year-old Jane Bennett Clark of Takoma Park, Maryland, stepped off the southwest curb into the crosswalk, police said. The bicyclist hit Clark, who then fell to the ground.

The bicyclist, whose name police did not release, stayed on the scene in the aftermath of the collision.

Emergency personnel moved Clark to a nearby hospital for treatment, where she died the next day due to her injuries, police said.

The case remains under investigation.

Clark was a senior editor at Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, The Washington Post reported.

