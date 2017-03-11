10:07 am, March 11, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Southeast DC, Suitland Parkway is closed between Alabama Ave. and Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. after a crash.

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Woman struck by bicyclist…

Woman struck by bicyclist in downtown DC dies of injuries

By Lara Bonner | @larabonner March 11, 2017 8:59 am 03/11/2017 08:59am
Share

WASHINGTON — A 65-year-old woman died after a bicycle struck her Thursday night in Northwest D.C., police said.

The bicyclist was riding south on 13th Street NW toward I Street NW at around 6:45 p.m. when a woman, identified as 65-year-old Jane Bennett Clark of Takoma Park, Maryland, stepped off the southwest curb into the crosswalk, police said. The bicyclist hit Clark, who then fell to the ground.

The bicyclist, whose name police did not release, stayed on the scene in the aftermath of the collision.

Emergency personnel moved Clark to a nearby hospital for treatment, where she died the next day due to her injuries, police said.

The case remains under investigation.

Clark was a senior editor at Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, The Washington Post reported.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
bicycle hits pedestrian fatal bicycle crash Jane Bennett Clark Lara Bonner Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Woman struck by bicyclist…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Washington, DC News