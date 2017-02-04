More protesters indicted for Inauguration Day rioting

WASHINGTON — More indictments have been handed down in connection to the rioting that happened near Massachusetts Avenue NW in D.C. on Inauguration Day.

That day, a horde of people smashed windows of businesses, threw rocks at police officers and set a limo on fire in a four-block area between 13th and O Streets NW and 12th and L Streets NW.

A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment charging 52 more people with federal rioting. Another 11 people were indicted Wednesday, bringing the total to 63.

If convicted, they could each face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Five other people had their charges dropped Friday, joining four others who had their cases dismissed, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

A total of 230 people were arrested and charged with felony rioting Jan. 20. The federal prosecutors say they are still working with D.C. police to investigate and review evidence tied to the rioting.

