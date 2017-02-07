Police-involved shooting after Anacostia robbery

WASHINGTON — A suspect has been taken to the hospital in very serious condition following an Anacostia robbery and officer-involved shooting.

The suspect, who was armed, fled after the theft and was pursued by local citizens before they flagged down nearby police officers.

Officers asked the suspect to drop his weapon, but he did not.

“Shots were fired,” said interim D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham at a news conference. “The suspect has been taken to a local hospital where he’s currently in surgery in very serious condition.”

Newsham said that police are working to piece together the events that transpired.

“Anybody who has seen or heard anything in the area, we’ll get them together, we’ll get statements from them. We’ll gather any forensic evidence, and then we’ll look at any videos we have of this particular area,” he told reporters. “We’ll look at all the businesses to see if there are any cameras so we can figure out what happened out here.”

Anyone with information should please call 202-727-9099.