6:40 pm, February 24, 2017
67° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » National Zoo announces porcupine birth

National Zoo announces porcupine birth

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens February 24, 2017 6:20 pm 02/24/2017 06:20pm
Share
The zoo announced Friday the birth of a prehensile-tailed porcupine. (Courtesy Roshan Patel, Smithsonian's National Zoo)

WASHINGTON – The National Zoo may be shy a panda after the departure of Bao Bao earlier this week, but now it’s up one porcupine.

Related Gallery

More Zoo News

After three years of delighting crowds at the National Zoo, giant panda Bao Bao has left for her new home in China.

The zoo announced Friday the birth of a prehensile-tailed porcupine. The baby porcupine was born some time overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, the zoo said.

The porcupette – as infant porcupines are adorably called – is the third offspring born to the zoo’s adult prehensile-tailed porcupines, Bess and Clark.

Keepers hope to be able to determine the sex of the porcupette over the next week or so, the zoo said in a news release.

The porcupines live in the Small Mammal House exhibit at the zoo.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Stories

Topics:
Latest News Local News national zoo National Zoo birth porcupette prehensile-tailed porcupine Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » National Zoo announces porcupine birth
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Washington, DC News