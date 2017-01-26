12:04 pm, January 27, 2017
Road closures announced ahead of March for Life in DC

By WTOP Staff January 26, 2017 4:43 am 01/26/2017 04:43am
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2016, file photo, marchers carry a banner during the March for Life 2016, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, during the annual rally on the anniversary of 1973 'Roe v. Wade' U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. Roe v. Wade could be in jeopardy under Donald Trump's presidency. If a reconfigured high court did overturn it, the likely outcome would be a patchwork: some states protecting abortion access, others enacting tough bans, and many struggling over what new limits they might impose. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

EDITOR’S NOTE: Read full coverage of the March for Life from WTOP.com.

WASHINGTON — The 44th annual March for Life will bring those protesting abortion to the National Mall on Friday. 

D.C. police have released a list of the scheduled street closures, and extra trains will be added to Metrorail services.

Metro made a similar move a week earlier for the Women’s March on Washington. Track work planned on Friday has been canceled, and the transit service plans to run trains nearly every eight minutes on each line.

Friday’s rally will be held around noon near the Washington Monument. Screening stations will be around the grounds, and screening starts at 9 a.m. The march starts around 1 p.m. on Constitution Avenue between 15th and 17th streets in Northwest.

The event’s website says Kellyanne Conway, President Donald Trump’s top adviser, will be one of the speakers at the march. The New York Times reports Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the event, although he is not listed as a speaker on the event’s website.

Here are the scheduled street closures for Friday around the National Mall:

  • F Street Northwest between 6th Street Northwest and 7th Street Northwest from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Rolling street closures on 7th Street — from F Street Northwest to Jefferson Drive Southwest — starting at about 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • U.S. Park Police will close 15th Street between Independence and Constitution avenues at around 6 a.m.
  • Park police will also close Constitution Avenue Northwest at 17th Street Northwest to 15th Street Northwest around 9 a.m.
  • Also around 9 a.m., 15th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest to Constitution Avenue Northwest will be closed.
  • The eastbound lanes of Constitution Avenue Northwest at 14th Street Northwest will be closed at 9 a.m.
  • Rolling street closures on Constitution Avenue Northwest — from 17th Street Northwest to 1st Street Northwest — beginning 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Find more information about this year’s March for Life on the event’s website.

abortion anti-abortion Government News Kellyanne Conway Latest News Local News march for life March for life dc Metro service March for Life protest rally Washington, DC News
