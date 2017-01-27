WASHINGTON — There will be extra security in place for the 44th annual March for Life rally, which is set for noon Friday near the Washington Monument.

Attendees will notice more metal barriers and security screening due to some of the high-profile attendees. Vice President Mike Pence and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway are scheduled to speak at the rally; Pence is set to speak at about 11:45 a.m. Pence is the first sitting president or vice president to address the rally in person.

President Donald Trump is expected to address the crowd by phone Friday morning, which former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush have done at prior March for Life events.

Security screenings start at 9 a.m.

Event organizers told the National Park service in a permit application that they were expecting 50,000 attendees. To accommodate the crowds, Metro planned to expand service.

Several streets will also be closed. Here are the scheduled street closures for Friday around the National Mall:

F Street Northwest, between Sixth and Seventh Streets Northwest, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

15th Street, between Independence and Constitution avenues, at around 6 a.m.

Constitution Avenue Northwest, at 17th Street Northwest to 15th Street Northwest, at around 9 a.m.

15th Street, from Pennsylvania to Constitution Avenues Northwest, at around 9 a.m.

The eastbound lanes of Constitution Avenue Northwest at 14th Street Northwest at around 9 a.m.

Seventh Street, from F Street Northwest to Jefferson Drive Southwest, from about 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Constitution Avenue Northwest, from 17th Street Northwest to 1st Street Northwest, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There will be rolling street closures on:

In addition to the main rally at the Washington Monument, there will be other related events taking place Friday across the District, including events put on by the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington at the Verizon Center and D.C. Armory.

After the rallies, the march starts at around 1 p. m. and will proceed on Constitution Avenue, between 15th and 17th streets in Northwest, toward the U.S. Capitol Building.

The march will then be followed by “Silent No More” testimonies outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

WTOP’s Tiffany Arnold contributed to this report.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.