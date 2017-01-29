Police seek suspect who allegedly set woman’s hair on fire in NW DC

WASHINGTON — D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly set a woman’s hair on fire.

The reported incident occurred Jan. 20 around 2 p.m., when the suspect approached a woman and set her hair on fire with a lighter in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW, officials said. The victim was not injured.

D.C. police say they have already investigated a number of tips from the public regarding the case.

Anyone with information can call police at 202-727-9099 or send a text message to the Text Tip Line at 50411.

Below is a picture of the suspect provided by D.C. police.

